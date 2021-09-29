Hiring diversely isn't just the right thing to do, it's sheer business sense, says VICE Media's HR

Diversity as a business model

“L&D plays a fundamental role in promoting belonging at work,” Daisy explained. “What predates this work is affirmative action - government policies that were made to create access for predominantly Black and Hispanic talent at organizations. We went from that compliance driven stage of work to the realization that it’s actually good for the organization.”

As Daisy told HRD, hiring diversly isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s sheer business sense. A report from Glassdoor found that 67% of jobseekers consider workplace diversity when looking at a new role – with 50% of employees wanting their current employer to do more to increase D&I.

“Organizations will continue to have a revolving door of talent if they don’t start educating people on how to include individuals properly.” Daisy added. “HR leaders have to become more adept at fostering a culture of belonging – one where individuals feel empowered to speak up and speak out. It's really only in the last five years or so that we've been seeing belonging as the higher order state. Diversity is the mix – it’s the compositional representation of an organization. Inclusion is how you make that work, how you ensure you're creating spaces and opportunities for people to thrive and operate. Belonging isn’t just being invited to the table – it’s being part of the decision making.”

The price of diversity

As with all things HR, quantifying is key to funding. It’s all well and good touting the ethics of D&I but proving the returns is something else entirely. While every company will have their own induvial budget for D&I, HR research body SixFifty estimates companies spend around $8billion on diversity training each year. This figure should include all consultation fees, training day expenses, technology implementations and workshops. The average cost of creating and rolling out an up-to-date, comprehensive DEI program is anything between $25,000-$450,000. While this may seem like a lot – the benefits speak for themselves. McKinsey & Company found that companies which choose to embrace diversity enjoy 21% more profitability – with a 27% higher likelihood of outperforming competitors.

Misleading hiring promises

Oft vilified as an HR ‘buzzword’, diversity is anything but. Setting the obvious advantages aside, leaders would be hard pressed to deny the benefits it has on culture, retention, and morale. Making false promises of inclusivity isn’t enough – and in fact it can be even more damaging than just keeping your mouth shut. Companies can make the mistake of promoting ‘a culture of belonging’ and a ‘diverse and inclusive staff base’ during the interview process, only for the new hire to realise it was all just talk. And while this might succeed in getting top talent through the door, it certainly won’t entice them to stay.